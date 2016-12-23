2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 50,000 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot vehicles from the 2016 model year. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles could be prone to stalling.

The underlying problem with the three SUVs is a faulty crankshaft sensor connector, which may work intermittently. Should a connector lose contact, it could prevent a vehicle from starting, or it might cause the vehicle to stall in traffic. In some cases, FCA says that owners may only notice an error message on their instrument clusters.

Although the connector flaw has the potential to cause serious problems for owners, FCA says that it's received no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the issue.

The recall is limited to 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot vehicles that were built between May 9, 2016 and July 15, 2016 and which came equipped with 2.0-liter or 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engines.

The recall affects 43,071 vehicles registered in the U.S., 3,385 in Canada, 487 in Mexico, and 2,830 elsewhere.

FCA will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles around January 27, 2017. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their cars to Dodge and Jeep dealerships for service. Dealers will replace the vehicles' crankshaft sensors free of charge.

If you believe that you own one of these vehicles, you're encouraged to contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403 and ask about recall S89. Or, if you prefer, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #16V907000.