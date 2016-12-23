What's New for 2017: Mercedes-Benz

For 2017, Mercedes-Benz has redesigned its bread-and-butter model: the E-Class.

Although not every new E-Class variant has been shown off yet (in typical Mercedes fashion, there will be many), the sedan that's on the market now is one of the most advanced vehicles available at any price. It can drive itself for short periods of time, a major step toward autonomous driving.

Elsewhere across the Mercedes lineup, there's still plenty to talk about. The brand has been quickly spreading its 9-speed automatic transmission across its lineup. And its AMG sub-division has been hard at work on a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 that's being shoehorned under the hood of just about every model in the brand's lineup. The CLA-Class sees a minor nip-and-tuck for the new year, the AMG GT gets a new entry-level model, and the C-Class Convertible has arrived, among other highlights.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mercedes-Benz showroom this year:

Mercedes-AMG GT

New base model added to lineup with 456 (versus 503) horsepower

Several more models to come next year—GT and GT C Roadsters, GT R

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

New convertible added to lineup.

Mercedes-AMG C43 joins range to bridge gap between C300 and C63.

C350e plug-in hybrid due by end of year.

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Revised styling inside and out.

LED lights now available.

New gauges and upholstery designs inside.

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

9-speed automatic now standard across lineup.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

All-new for 2017.

Initially offered as E300 and Mercedes-AMG E43.

Sedan only, but coupe, convertible, and wagon variants will follow.

Biggest step yet toward autonomous driving from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 4x4² added to lineup, offers massive off-road capability and features portal axles and a 17-inch (yes, really) factory suspension lift.

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Larger standard infotainment screen.

New blue color added to options list.

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 added to lineup.

GLC300 Coupe added to lineup.

New saddle interior color and additional blue exterior hue available.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Turbodiesel dropped from lineup.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Revised interior and exterior styling.

New infotainment system.

9-speed automatic transmission on all models.

Diesel model likely dropped for 2017 (but could return for 2018).

Mercedes-Benz Metris

New Worker trim level offers simplified ordering for fleet buyers.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet and S550 4Matic sedan models added to lineup.

Magic Sky Control sunroof option added, can be adjusted for opacity.

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

New twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 for SL450 and twin-turbo 4.7-liter V-8 for SL550 models.

SL450 and SL550 now feature a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

Replaces SLK-Class, but not an entirely all-new model.

Revised interior and exterior styling.

New twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 powers Mercedes-AMG SLC43.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

New Worker trim level offers simplified ordering for fleet buyers.

___________________________________________

