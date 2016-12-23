What's New for 2017: Mercedes-Benz

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class
December 23, 2016

For 2017, Mercedes-Benz has redesigned its bread-and-butter model: the E-Class.

Although not every new E-Class variant has been shown off yet (in typical Mercedes fashion, there will be many), the sedan that's on the market now is one of the most advanced vehicles available at any price. It can drive itself for short periods of time, a major step toward autonomous driving.

Elsewhere across the Mercedes lineup, there's still plenty to talk about. The brand has been quickly spreading its 9-speed automatic transmission across its lineup. And its AMG sub-division has been hard at work on a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 that's being shoehorned under the hood of just about every model in the brand's lineup. The CLA-Class sees a minor nip-and-tuck for the new year, the AMG GT gets a new entry-level model, and the C-Class Convertible has arrived, among other highlights.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mercedes-Benz showroom this year:

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • New convertible added to lineup.
  • Mercedes-AMG C43 joins range to bridge gap between C300 and C63.
  • C350e plug-in hybrid due by end of year.

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

  • Revised styling inside and out.
  • LED lights now available. 
  • New gauges and upholstery designs inside. 

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

  • 9-speed automatic now standard across lineup.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

  • All-new for 2017.
  • Initially offered as E300 and Mercedes-AMG E43.
  • Sedan only, but coupe, convertible, and wagon variants will follow.
  • Biggest step yet toward autonomous driving from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

  • G550 4x4² added to lineup, offers massive off-road capability and features portal axles and a 17-inch (yes, really) factory suspension lift.

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

  • Larger standard infotainment screen.
  • New blue color added to options list.

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

  • Mercedes-AMG GLC43 added to lineup.
  • GLC300 Coupe added to lineup.
  • New saddle interior color and additional blue exterior hue available.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

  • Turbodiesel dropped from lineup.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

  • Revised interior and exterior styling.
  • New infotainment system.
  • 9-speed automatic transmission on all models.
  • Diesel model likely dropped for 2017 (but could return for 2018).

Mercedes-Benz Metris

  • New Worker trim level offers simplified ordering for fleet buyers.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet and S550 4Matic sedan models added to lineup.
  • Magic Sky Control sunroof option added, can be adjusted for opacity.

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

  • New twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 for SL450 and twin-turbo 4.7-liter V-8 for SL550 models.
  • SL450 and SL550 now feature a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

  • Replaces SLK-Class, but not an entirely all-new model.
  • Revised interior and exterior styling.
  • New twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 powers Mercedes-AMG SLC43.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

  • New Worker trim level offers simplified ordering for fleet buyers.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Tesla tops owner satisfaction survey; Fiat, not so much Tesla tops owner satisfaction survey; Fiat, not so much
2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: handling winter weather 2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: handling winter weather
2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling
2012-2014 Land Rover Evoque, 2013 Jaguar XF investigated following rollaway complaints 2012-2014 Land Rover Evoque, 2013 Jaguar XF investigated following rollaway complaints
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 