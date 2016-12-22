What's New for 2017: Land Rover

What's old is new again for 2017 for the venerable Land Rover nameplate.
The British icon has brought back its Discovery nameplate for an all-new model. Globally, it's actually the fifth-generation Discovery, but the third- and fourth-generation models sold in the United States were badged as LR3 and LR4, respectively. The new Discovery shares nothing with its predecessors; even their blocky, tall-roof look is mostly gone. This latest Discovery will serve as the flagship for one of the brand's two directions—growing its Range Rover and Discovery nameplates into something approximating sub-brands.
Otherwise, the Land Rover lineup is fairly quiet for 2017.
Surfers sample the Land Rover DiscoveryEnlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Land Rover showroom this year:
- It's back! But was it ever really gone?
- Larger than the Discovery Sport.
- Three-row SUV designed to square off against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, and Lexus GX 460, among others.
- Choice of 3.0-liter V-6s, including a turbodiesel.
- New Dynamic Design Package adds special exterior and interior touches.
- Available 10.2-inch infotainment system.
- SV Autobiography Dynamic replaces SV Autobiography, but uses short (rather than long) wheelbase variant as its basis.
- Upsized and improved infotainment system.
- Convertible (really) added to lineup.
- All Terrain Progress Control now standard.
- InControl Apps now standard.
- New towing assistance system helps drivers back up to a trailer.
- 10.2-inch infotainment replaces last year's 8.2-inch system.
- HST model dropped.
