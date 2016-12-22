What's New for 2017: Land Rover

What's old is new again for 2017 for the venerable Land Rover nameplate.

The British icon has brought back its Discovery nameplate for an all-new model. Globally, it's actually the fifth-generation Discovery, but the third- and fourth-generation models sold in the United States were badged as LR3 and LR4, respectively. The new Discovery shares nothing with its predecessors; even their blocky, tall-roof look is mostly gone. This latest Discovery will serve as the flagship for one of the brand's two directions—growing its Range Rover and Discovery nameplates into something approximating sub-brands.

Otherwise, the Land Rover lineup is fairly quiet for 2017.

Surfers sample the Land Rover Discovery Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Land Rover showroom this year:

Land Rover Discovery

It's back! But was it ever really gone?

Larger than the Discovery Sport.

Three-row SUV designed to square off against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, and Lexus GX 460, among others.

Choice of 3.0-liter V-6s, including a turbodiesel.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

New Dynamic Design Package adds special exterior and interior touches.

Available 10.2-inch infotainment system.

Land Rover Range Rover

SV Autobiography Dynamic replaces SV Autobiography, but uses short (rather than long) wheelbase variant as its basis.

Upsized and improved infotainment system.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Convertible (really) added to lineup.

All Terrain Progress Control now standard.

InControl Apps now standard.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

New towing assistance system helps drivers back up to a trailer.

10.2-inch infotainment replaces last year's 8.2-inch system.

HST model dropped.

