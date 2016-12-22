VW bus concept, winter tires, Michigan's hybrid fees: What's New @ The Car Connection

Teaser photo for next Volkswagen I.D. electric-car concept, to be shown at 2017 Detroit Auto Show
December 22, 2016

Volkswagen teases another bus-like concept coming to Detroit

The Volkswagen bus may have disappeared from the States a while ago, but that hasn't stopped the automaker from teasing us with potential replacements.

What's New for 2017: Maserati

There's something stirring about Maserati—the images the brand evokes, the style of its products, and even its gloriously Italian name.

2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195

BMW's all-new 2017 5-Series mid-size sedan will sticker for about $1,000 more than its predecessor, the German automaker announced today.

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

From Motor Authority:

Here's why winter tires beat all-seasons in the cold

You've heard it probably 300 times just this year alone. You've been hearing it for the past few years as well. When the weather turns frightfully cold, you need to have winter tires on your car

The best engine sounds of 2016

While many would agree that 2016 has been a trying year in many ways, it's been a great year for the automobile. We have a long list of tremendous machines with prodigious power and performance levels. 

This is what it looks like when a brake rotor explodes

We agree that the internet is largely useless beyond Craigslist throwdowns and videos of things exploding/blending/deconstructing/crashing.

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

From Green Car Reports: 

Michigan socks hybrid owners with new fees—that don't apply to most hybrids

The state of Michigan, to help pay for road repairs, decided more than a year ago to hit owners of hybrids and electric cars with additional fees starting this January 1—on top of higher registration rates for all cars.

VW diesel probe focuses on missing phones: 'bright red flag,' says FTC

As Volkswagen aims to resolve numerous lawsuits related to its use of illegal "defeat device" software in diesel cars, federal agencies are continuing their criminal investigations of the company's actions.

Electric cars are on the market, so where are all the ads?

Anyone who watches even a little television knows that automakers take advertising seriously—and do a lot of it.

