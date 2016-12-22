VW bus concept, winter tires, Michigan's hybrid fees: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen teases another bus-like concept coming to Detroit
The Volkswagen bus may have disappeared from the States a while ago, but that hasn't stopped the automaker from teasing us with potential replacements.
There's something stirring about Maserati—the images the brand evokes, the style of its products, and even its gloriously Italian name.
2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195
BMW's all-new 2017 5-Series mid-size sedan will sticker for about $1,000 more than its predecessor, the German automaker announced today.
From Motor Authority:
Here's why winter tires beat all-seasons in the cold
You've heard it probably 300 times just this year alone. You've been hearing it for the past few years as well. When the weather turns frightfully cold, you need to have winter tires on your car.
The best engine sounds of 2016
While many would agree that 2016 has been a trying year in many ways, it's been a great year for the automobile. We have a long list of tremendous machines with prodigious power and performance levels.
We agree that the internet is largely useless beyond Craigslist throwdowns and videos of things exploding/blending/deconstructing/crashing.
From Green Car Reports:Michigan socks hybrid owners with new fees—that don't apply to most hybrids
The state of Michigan, to help pay for road repairs, decided more than a year ago to hit owners of hybrids and electric cars with additional fees starting this January 1—on top of higher registration rates for all cars.
As Volkswagen aims to resolve numerous lawsuits related to its use of illegal "defeat device" software in diesel cars, federal agencies are continuing their criminal investigations of the company's actions.
Electric cars are on the market, so where are all the ads?
Anyone who watches even a little television knows that automakers take advertising seriously—and do a lot of it.
