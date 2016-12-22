VW bus concept, winter tires, Michigan's hybrid fees: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen teases another bus-like concept coming to Detroit

The Volkswagen bus may have disappeared from the States a while ago, but that hasn't stopped the automaker from teasing us with potential replacements.

What's New for 2017: Maserati

There's something stirring about Maserati—the images the brand evokes, the style of its products, and even its gloriously Italian name.

2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195

BMW's all-new 2017 5-Series mid-size sedan will sticker for about $1,000 more than its predecessor, the German automaker announced today.

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Enlarge Photo

Here's why winter tires beat all-seasons in the cold

You've heard it probably 300 times just this year alone. You've been hearing it for the past few years as well. When the weather turns frightfully cold, you need to have winter tires on your car.

The best engine sounds of 2016

While many would agree that 2016 has been a trying year in many ways, it's been a great year for the automobile. We have a long list of tremendous machines with prodigious power and performance levels.