What's New for 2017: Maserati

There's something stirring about Maserati—the images the brand evokes, the style of its products, and even its gloriously Italian name.

Add to that list the new Levante: Maserati's long-awaited crossover has finally arrived, about half a decade after it was first predicted. The Levante is set to start from about $72,000 and will be available with either two power outputs from a 3.0-liter V-6 engine. Look for the inevitable comparison between cross-country rival (and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sister brand) Alfa Romeo's Stelvio. Though they're totally different vehicles, both mark their brands' first forays into the world of crossovers.

The Levante is expected to go on sale next year sometime as a 2018, so we haven't listed it below.

For 2017, a handful of changes have been made to the rest of the company's growing lineup of vehicles. The Ghibli mid-size sedan enters its second year with more power and some additional features, most notably some new safety tech.

The company's larger Quattroporte enters 2017 with a richer look inside and out. One of the biggest upgrades it has is an improved infotainment system based on Chrysler's uConnect software.

2017 Maserati Quattroporte Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Maserati showroom this year:

Maserati Ghibli

V-6 sees 20-horsepower boost to 350-hp.

New Luxury and Sport packages.

Updated infotainment system now packs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New safety features added—adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and a surround-view camera system.

Maserati GranTurismo

No major changes.

Maserati Quattroporte

Styling updates inside and out.

New safety features added—adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and a surround-view camera system.

Infotainment system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.