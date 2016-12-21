Volkswagen teases another bus-like concept coming to Detroit

The Volkswagen bus may have disappeared from the States a while ago, but that hasn't stopped the automaker from teasing us with potential replacements.

The latest van concept will make its way to Detroit in January, this time riding atop VW's modular electric platform, dubbed MEB.

Like Yogi Berra told us, this is deja vu all over again. VW is keeping close details about the concept car, but says that its multi-functional model that follows the I.D. concept we saw in Paris with cues from the BUDD-e van we saw last year.

VW didn't make available any powertrain details, but we know that the van concept will have dual motors (the I.D. only had one at the rear) that makes it all-wheel drive.

Riding atop the MEB platform could allow the van to travel more than 200 miles on its all-electric drivetrain (373 miles is the optimistic NEDC-cycle quote), but VW also has thrown in a tasty morsel: the concept is fully self driving too.

We don't mean "self driving" in the way that other automakers have used the term—cough, Tesla, cough. Volkswagen says the steering wheel retracts back into the dashboard when engaged, and takes the driver out of the equation. That's the freedom to watch Netflix on the way to work and means we're living in exciting times, folks.

Hopefully you'll excuse our hesitation when reporting on another bus concept from VW. We've seen a few iterations of the van over the past few years, none of which have materialized into a production car.

We're sure that the latest MEB concept exists to excite brand faithful about the automaker's electric powertrain capabilities and next-generation safety tech, but will they ever build one again? We'll have to wait until Detroit to see how close to production this concept really is.