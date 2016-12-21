What's New for 2017: Toyota

There's good reason to pick up a 2017 Toyota—the automaker has take the laudable effort of making some very important safety tech standard on almost all of its models for the new year.

That tech is bundled in what the company calls its Toyota Safety Sense. Technically, there are two different versions of this—one for less-expensive models (TSS-C) and a higher-feature variant (TSS-P) for the brand's pricier offerings—but in terms of certain functionality, all models with Toyota Safety Sense do essentially the same thing. Toyota Safety Sense includes the following:

Pre-collision warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Pedestrian detection for automatic emergency braking (TSS-P only)

Automatic high beam headlights

Lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control (TSS-P only)

TSS-C comes as standard on the Corolla iM, the Prius C, and the Yaris. TSS-P, meanwhile, is included for 2017 on the Avalon, Corolla, Highlander, Land Cruiser, RAV4, and Prius. Left out are the Camry (which will be redesigned soon), the company's pickups, its Sienna minivan, its Yaris iA subcompact sedan, its 86 sports car and its 4Runner SUV. Last year, TSS-P and TSS-C were optional on certain models. Otherwise, Toyota's lineup mostly receives some minor option package shuffling and new paint colors. One important note is that the Scion brand has been discontinued, but its iM, iA, and FR-S models are now badged as Toyotas—the iM becomes the Corolla iM, the iA becomes the Yaris iA, and the FR-S becomes the 86 (a nod to the AE86 Corolla sold in the 1980s). The next big thing for Toyota is its new CH-R, a wacky subcompact crossover.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Toyota showroom this year:

Toyota 4Runner

Trail trim level renamed TRD Off-Road.

TRD models now features carbon fiber-look center console trim.

Toyota 86

Formerly known as the Scion FR-S.

Exterior and interior styling tweaks.

5-horsepower bump with manual transmission.

Larger front sway bar and numerous suspension tweaks.

Toyota Avalon

TSS-P now standard on all models.

Toyota Camry

New paint color.

Connected Navigation app and Qi wireless charging now included on XLE and XSE trim levels.

Toyota Corolla

TSS-P now standard on all models.

Backup camera now standard.

Revised infotainment system and modified climate control knobs.

Mild exterior design updates and new wheels.

Bi-LED headlights now standard; multi-LED headlights optional.

Corolla iM model added to lineup, but is merely last year's Scion iM with a new badge.

Toyota Highlander

Revised front and rear fascia styling.

Several new colors.

Four more USB ports added (for five total).

TSS-P now standard.

Toyota Land Cruiser

No changes.

Toyota Mirai

No changes.

Toyota Prius

TSS-P now standard on all models.

Toyota Prius C

TSS-C now standard.

Toyota Prius Prime

New plug-in version of Prius.

25-mile electric-only range.

Features its own exterior and interior detailing.

Tesla-rivaling infotainment screen.

Toyota Prius V

Infotainment system software upgraded, now includes Siri Eyes Free.

Toyota RAV4

TSS-P now standard.

Toyota Sequoia

No changes.

Toyota Sienna

8-speed automatic transmission now standard.

Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro model returns to lineup with dedicated off-road suspension, all-terrain tires, and special appearance items.

Minor shuffling of standard and optional equipment on SR and SR5 grades.

Double Cab versions of TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trim levels now come with power-sliding rear glass window.

Toyota Tundra

Several color changes.

Power front seats now standard on Limited.

Toyota Yaris

TSS-C now standard on hatchback.

Yaris iA sedan model transferred from now-defunct Scion brand.

Several new paint colors.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.