What's New for 2017: Toyota

There's good reason to pick up a 2017 Toyota—the automaker has take the laudable effort of making some very important safety tech standard on almost all of its models for the new year.
That tech is bundled in what the company calls its Toyota Safety Sense. Technically, there are two different versions of this—one for less-expensive models (TSS-C) and a higher-feature variant (TSS-P) for the brand's pricier offerings—but in terms of certain functionality, all models with Toyota Safety Sense do essentially the same thing. Toyota Safety Sense includes the following:
- Pre-collision warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Pedestrian detection for automatic emergency braking (TSS-P only)
- Automatic high beam headlights
- Lane departure warning
- Adaptive cruise control (TSS-P only)
TSS-C comes as standard on the Corolla iM, the Prius C, and the Yaris. TSS-P, meanwhile, is included for 2017 on the Avalon, Corolla, Highlander, Land Cruiser, RAV4, and Prius. Left out are the Camry (which will be redesigned soon), the company's pickups, its Sienna minivan, its Yaris iA subcompact sedan, its 86 sports car and its 4Runner SUV. Last year, TSS-P and TSS-C were optional on certain models. Otherwise, Toyota's lineup mostly receives some minor option package shuffling and new paint colors. One important note is that the Scion brand has been discontinued, but its iM, iA, and FR-S models are now badged as Toyotas—the iM becomes the Corolla iM, the iA becomes the Yaris iA, and the FR-S becomes the 86 (a nod to the AE86 Corolla sold in the 1980s). The next big thing for Toyota is its new CH-R, a wacky subcompact crossover.
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Toyota showroom this year:
- Trail trim level renamed TRD Off-Road.
- TRD models now features carbon fiber-look center console trim.
- Formerly known as the Scion FR-S.
- Exterior and interior styling tweaks.
- 5-horsepower bump with manual transmission.
- Larger front sway bar and numerous suspension tweaks.
- TSS-P now standard on all models.
- New paint color.
- Connected Navigation app and Qi wireless charging now included on XLE and XSE trim levels.
- TSS-P now standard on all models.
- Backup camera now standard.
- Revised infotainment system and modified climate control knobs.
- Mild exterior design updates and new wheels.
- Bi-LED headlights now standard; multi-LED headlights optional.
- Corolla iM model added to lineup, but is merely last year's Scion iM with a new badge.
- Revised front and rear fascia styling.
- Several new colors.
- Four more USB ports added (for five total).
- TSS-P now standard.
- No changes.
- No changes.
- TSS-P now standard on all models.
- TSS-C now standard.
- New plug-in version of Prius.
- 25-mile electric-only range.
- Features its own exterior and interior detailing.
- Tesla-rivaling infotainment screen.
- Infotainment system software upgraded, now includes Siri Eyes Free.
- TSS-P now standard.
- No changes.
- 8-speed automatic transmission now standard.
- TRD Pro model returns to lineup with dedicated off-road suspension, all-terrain tires, and special appearance items.
- Minor shuffling of standard and optional equipment on SR and SR5 grades.
- Double Cab versions of TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trim levels now come with power-sliding rear glass window.
- Several color changes.
- Power front seats now standard on Limited.
- TSS-C now standard on hatchback.
- Yaris iA sedan model transferred from now-defunct Scion brand.
- Several new paint colors.
