What's New for 2017: Smart

After a redesign last year, the Smart Fortwo—that's for two passengers—lineup expands for 2017 with a new convertible version aimed at those who want to go al fresco in the city and a new all-electric model for those who don't have too far to go.

Smarts are sold in certain Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Although Smarts share little with anything else in the Mercedes lineup, the brand was initially formed more than two decades ago as a partnership between Mercedes parent Daimler and Swiss watchmaker Swatch. Today, Swatch isn't involved, but Mercedes has had considerable success marketing the small cars in Europe and in certain parts of the United States.

While you're not likely to see a Smart Fortwo barreling down Interstate 80 in Wyoming, the new convertible version may be appealing to those in sunny cities. The Smart Electric Drive, meanwhile, is the division's sophomore effort at creating an electric car

The Smart Electric Drive is still a ways out from showrooms. Like its predecessor, it is expected to be offered in a limited number of markets, where it will be aimed at fleet operators who need to shuttle people around in urban areas.

2017 Smart ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Smart showroom this year:

Smart Fortwo

Convertible version joins lineup.

Electric Drive variant redesigned, now offers up to 80 miles of electric-only range.

Convertible and hardtop available in four trim levels—Pure, Passion, Prime, and Proxy.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.