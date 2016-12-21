2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195

BMW's all-new 2017 5-Series mid-size sedan will sticker for about $1,000 more than its predecessor, the German automaker announced today.

The 5-Series is destined for showrooms just before Valentine's Day—so you've still got some time to save up if chocolates simply aren't going to be enough this year.

Here's a quick look at the breakdown for the models set to be available at launch:

  • $52,195 for the 2017 BMW 530i
  • $54,495 for the 2017 BMW 530i xDrive
  • $57,445 for the 2017 BMW 540i
  • $59,745 for the 2017 BMW 540i xDrive

All of those prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge

That extra grand over the outgoing 2016 model nets you not only an all-new design, but also more features. Newly-standard features for the 530i, which replaces the 528i, include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, and sports seats. 

BMW says that the M550i xDrive and its plug-in hybrid sibling, the 530e, will follow. 

The latest 5-Series comes in more than 100 pounds lighter than its predecessor, despite having more standard equipment. New 4- and 6-cylinder engines will power the 530i and 540i variants at launch. Enthusiasts, however, should note that a manual transmission that was available in certain configurations of the outgoing 5 has been dropped entirely from the spec sheet. 

 

