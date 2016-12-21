VW's $2.9 billion fine, Volvo goes public, renewable energy under Trump: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen's Dieselgate bill is growing by leaps and bounds. Today alone, reports indicate that total has soared by more than $2.6 billion due to the cost of fines, repairs, buybacks, and compensation to owners of the company's less-than-clean diesels. One of Volkswagen's chief suppliers, Bosch, has also promised to shell out some $300 million to U.S. diesel owners.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation of the Ram 1500 pickup and Dodge Durango SUV after more than three dozen owners complained that their vehicles had rolled away while parked.
Yeah, those are tumbleweeds you're seeing in your local Mitsubishi dealer's parking lot. The three-diamond brand that once showed so much promise is definitely in the midst of its darkest days yet.
From Motor Authority:
Volvo Cars, not to be mistaken with the Volvo Group bus and truck giant, is wholly owned by Chinese automaker Geely.
For the better part of 40 years it was only a Japanese legend. Unobtainium here in the United States, the Nissan Skyline GT-R was a high-tech, high-performance coupe we could only get a glimpse of in Japanese magazines or experience virtually through video games. Outfitted with all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and a twin-turbocharged straight-6, it was understandably a car we drooled over, but only from afar. And that nickname: Godzilla. How cool was that?
Buying an Acura NSX is a special moment and Acura is making is even more special. The car is on sale now, deliveries are beginning, and Acura is providing each buyer with a video featuring (at least in part) their car.
From Green Car Reports:
President-elect Donald Trump's energy policies are expected to be a sharp departure from those of his predecessor.
VW Group announced yesterday it had reached a preliminary agreement with various regulators to resolve civil suits related to "defeat device" software in vehicles fitted with its 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engines.
First there was AutoLib, a French electric-car sharing service operated by the Bolloré Group.
