2016-2017 Hyundai Tucson, 2017 Santa Fe recalled for brake light problem

Hyundai is recalling more than 5,600 Tucson and Santa Fe crossovers from the 2016 and 2017 model years. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles may suffer from an electrical glitch that could increase the risk of them being rear-ended.

The glitch is rooted in a faulty tow hitch module and becomes a real problem when Hyundai owners tow cargo. NHTSA says that the module may interfere with the trailer hitch wiring harness, which can cause the trailer brake lights to remain on.

Should that happen, drivers behind the Hyundai will have less indication when the vehicle is braking, increasing the chance that the Hyundai will be rear-ended.

The recall affects the following models:

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles manufactured between November 28, 2015 and November 14, 2016

2016-2017 Hyundai Tucson vehicles manufactured between May 19, 2015 and November 14, 2016

NHTSA says that some 5,669 Hyundai vehicles registered in the U.S. will need to be repaired.

Owners of those vehicles should receive recall notices from Hyundai around January 13, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to take their Santa Fes and Tucsons to Hyundai dealers, who will replace the trailer hitch wiring harnesses at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151 and ask about recall #153. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #16V842000.