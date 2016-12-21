What's New for 2017: Mitsubishi

Yeah, those are tumbleweeds you're seeing in your local Mitsubishi dealer's parking lot. The three-diamond brand that once showed so much promise is definitely in the midst of its darkest days yet.

But the vultures aren't circling any longer. The brand's Mirage lineup has been given a buff new look for 2017 that's actually more aerodynamic than before. Underneath, it gains big suspension revisions and updated brakes that help it perform a little better.

The company's Outlander crossover sees a host of equipment updates mostly revolving around its collision prevention assistance systems.

And, well, that's about it—but a plug-in hybrid Outlander is coming and it brings with it a fair amount of hype; it's a strong seller in Europe where it has been on sale for a couple of years. If it can carry that momentum to the United States, the brand may be able to right itself.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mitsubishi showroom this year:

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Unchanged

Rearview camera now standard. Mitsubishi Mirage New styling inside and out.

Suspension modified to improve handling and ride quality.

New steering wheel and other interior updates. Mitsubishi Outlander Base model's all-wheel drive system modified.

Minor interior updates including a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area and a revised center console.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to infotainment system.

Newly-available blind spot monitor, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, and pedestrian detection for forward collision warning system.

Heated steering wheel, multi-view camera, and automatic high beams newly optional. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES cloth upholstery revised.

