What's New for 2017: Ford

Although there are no all-new models in Ford dealerships this year—aside from the ultra-rare GT supercar that's not exactly bound to take up space on the lot—the Blue Oval brand still has a host of updates worth discussing.

The biggest and most important changes occur within the F-150 lineup, where a new 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors makes its debut. Additionally, the F-150 Raptor returns, boasting a Baja-ready powertrain and suspension setup. There's nothing quite like it on the market.

Two of the brand's best-sellers have been treated to their mid-cycle refreshes for 2017, the Escape compact crossover and the Fusion mid-size sedan. The Escape gains some newly-available safety tech and new engines under its hood. The Fusion, on the other hand, is now available with up to 325 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

Otherwise, most of the changes for 2017 in the Ford lineup are relatively minor detail upgrades.

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Ford showroom this year:

Ford C-Max

Minor exterior refresh.

Titanium trim level replaces SEL.

New cold weather package.

Restyled 20-inch alloy wheels. Ford Escape Restyled exterior.

New turbocharged engines offer more power than last year.

Updated Sync Connect infotainment system.

Newly-available adaptive cruise control and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking.

Ford Expedition

Flagship Platinum trim level now comes standard with 22-inch alloy wheels and adaptive shock absorbers.