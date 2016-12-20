What's New for 2017: Ford

Although there are no all-new models in Ford dealerships this year—aside from the ultra-rare GT supercar that's not exactly bound to take up space on the lot—the Blue Oval brand still has a host of updates worth discussing.
The biggest and most important changes occur within the F-150 lineup, where a new 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors makes its debut. Additionally, the F-150 Raptor returns, boasting a Baja-ready powertrain and suspension setup. There's nothing quite like it on the market.
Two of the brand's best-sellers have been treated to their mid-cycle refreshes for 2017, the Escape compact crossover and the Fusion mid-size sedan. The Escape gains some newly-available safety tech and new engines under its hood. The Fusion, on the other hand, is now available with up to 325 horsepower and all-wheel drive.
Otherwise, most of the changes for 2017 in the Ford lineup are relatively minor detail upgrades.
2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350REnlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Ford showroom this year:
- Minor exterior refresh.
- Titanium trim level replaces SEL.
- New cold weather package.
- Restyled 20-inch alloy wheels.
- Restyled exterior.
- New turbocharged engines offer more power than last year.
- Updated Sync Connect infotainment system.
- Newly-available adaptive cruise control and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking.
- Flagship Platinum trim level now comes standard with 22-inch alloy wheels and adaptive shock absorbers.
- New XLT Sport Appearance package delivers look of Sport trim level to less-costly XLT.
- Sync Connect infotainment system now included.
- F-150 Raptor returns with dedicated off-road suspension, six drive modes and a meatier look inside and out.
- Newly-optional 10-speed automatic transmission
- Titanium trim level loses its available 6-speed stick shift; an automatic is the only choice now.
- Several new exterior colors added to palette.
- New SEL package includes 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, power moonroof.
- Mid-cycle refresh with revised interior and exterior styling.
- New range-topping Platinum trim level.
- Fusion Sport nameplate returns, now includes 325-horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6, all-wheel drive.
- Three new paint colors.
- All-new heavy-duty pickup.
- Shares cab with F-150, but features much beefier frame and available turbodiesel engine.
- Available in a dizzying array of models and trim levels ranging from dedicated work truck to luxurious hauler.
- Upgraded Sony audio system now standard on Limited and SHO models.
- Two new paint colors.
- Alloy wheels now optional.
- Power-deploying passenger-side running board newly available.
- Roof rack now optional on certain models.
