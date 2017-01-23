What's New for 2017: Nissan

Walk into a Nissan dealership and you'll find a lot that's new for 2017, mostly centered around the automaker's trucks, crossovers, and SUVs.
But that doesn't mean that what the company's PR department calls its "year of the truck" (referring to all the refreshed models that debuted during the 2016 calendar year) is only focused on tall-riding vehicles. Big changes came to nearly every model in Nissan's lineup, bookended by a new turbocharged Sentra at the low end and a revamped GT-R serving as flagship.
What's next up for Nissan? The firm's best seller here, its Altima, is getting a little long in the tooth, so we should see some news out of it within the next year or two. And the only model to sit out of its truck-tastic revamp was its dated Frontier, a model that has been ripe for a redesign for half of a decade now.
For now, let's have a look of what's new at Nissan for 2017.
2017 Nissan GT-R Track EditionEnlarge Photo
- Chicane Yellow replaces Magma Red as an available exterior color.
- Unchanged.
- Totally redesigned, but based on the Infiniti QX80 and global market Nissan Patrol that have been on the market since the middle of 2010.
- It might not be a totally fresh design, but the Armada is a remarkably good value up against the Chevrolet Tahoe that serves as the segment's heavyweight.
- New S Work Truck package includes spray-in bedliner, rubber floor mats.
- S trim level now includes body-color rear bumper instead of chrome.
- Thorough refresh includes more power, new exhaust system, and numerous chassis refinements.
- Revised interior with new infotainment and upgraded materials.
- Refinement upgrades aimed at making GT-R more comfortable on long trips.
- Black Pearl special edition limited to just 1,250 units includes numerous styling touches (in, you guessed it, black).
- S model gains SV/SL's larger 30 kWh battery (this was actually a rolling change midway through 2016).
2017 Nissan MaximaEnlarge Photo
- Navigation with Apple CarPlay now standard.
- Medallion Package available on Platinum, adds spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels and more.
- Dynamic Package available on SV, adds 18-inch alloy wheels and more.
- Midnight Edition available on SR, adds 19-inch alloy wheels and more.
- Apple CarPlay added.
- Unchanged.
- Unchanged.
- Major refresh with more power and suspension upgrades designed to improve handling.
- New motion-activated tailgate option.
- Revised interior and exterior styling.
- Unchanged.
- New Sentra SR Turbo model with 188 horsepower 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine and sport-tuned suspension
- Set to be priced around $22,000
- Half-ton model added to supplement Titan XD
- Uses its own frame, comes standard with 5.6-liter V-8 engine.
- Five trim levels.
- New SV Plus package adds alloy wheels, backup camera, and leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Email This Page