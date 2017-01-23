What's New for 2017: Nissan

Walk into a Nissan dealership and you'll find a lot that's new for 2017, mostly centered around the automaker's trucks, crossovers, and SUVs.

But that doesn't mean that what the company's PR department calls its "year of the truck" (referring to all the refreshed models that debuted during the 2016 calendar year) is only focused on tall-riding vehicles. Big changes came to nearly every model in Nissan's lineup, bookended by a new turbocharged Sentra at the low end and a revamped GT-R serving as flagship.

What's next up for Nissan? The firm's best seller here, its Altima, is getting a little long in the tooth, so we should see some news out of it within the next year or two. And the only model to sit out of its truck-tastic revamp was its dated Frontier, a model that has been ripe for a redesign for half of a decade now.

For now, let's have a look of what's new at Nissan for 2017.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Enlarge Photo

2017 Nissan 370Z

Chicane Yellow replaces Magma Red as an available exterior color.

2017 Nissan Altima

Unchanged.

2017 Nissan Armada

Totally redesigned, but based on the Infiniti QX80 and global market Nissan Patrol that have been on the market since the middle of 2010.

It might not be a totally fresh design, but the Armada is a remarkably good value up against the Chevrolet Tahoe that serves as the segment's heavyweight.

2017 Nissan Frontier

New S Work Truck package includes spray-in bedliner, rubber floor mats.

S trim level now includes body-color rear bumper instead of chrome.

Thorough refresh includes more power, new exhaust system, and numerous chassis refinements.

Revised interior with new infotainment and upgraded materials.

Refinement upgrades aimed at making GT-R more comfortable on long trips.

2017 Nissan Juke

Black Pearl special edition limited to just 1,250 units includes numerous styling touches (in, you guessed it, black).

Unchanged.