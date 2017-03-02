First ride: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas prototype

By Volkswagen’s own admission, its new seven seat midsize crossover is incomplete. That’s because the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas will go on sale later this spring and it was designed from the start to feature a fuel-sipping diesel engine as its headliner.

Well, that’s not happening any time soon, which leaves the German automaker with a bit of a quandary. What’ll be the big draw to lure shoppers looking for a family-friendly vehicle into its showrooms for the first time in years?

Last year, we traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to learn more about this new crossover where we heard a rather familiar story. One with way more at stake this time.

The new Atlas follows a tried-and-true recipe in order to compete against industry heavyweights like the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan Pathfinder. It’s a segment where roominess, not performance, woos buyers. And in that regard, VW has knocked it out of the park. Big rear doors open to reveal NBA-grade rear seat leg room, a spacious third row that easily folds flat, and even decent space behind the rearmost seats. That second row elegantly folds forward to allow for excellent third row access and it does so without requiring removal of a child seat.

VW says it will offer optional captain’s chairs in place of a second row bench with a center console that stows when not in use, but we didn’t get to see that. Similarly, the automaker promised big infotainment upgrades—but, again, we’ll have to wait to know what’s going on there.

In fact, we really couldn't tell what the crossover would look like during our ride because VW covered up its dashboard and center console during our drive. Its door panels appear to have been lifted from the Passat, however, as does its chunky three-spoke steering wheel. Mirroring most rivals, VW promises a host of standard and available safety equipment like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a system that will nudge the crossover back into its lane if it strays. Ahead of a federal requirement, a backup camera will be standard on all five or six trim levels expected to be offered.

Visibility from all seven seats is excellent thanks to a low belt line and thin roof pillars composed of high strength steel. To keep costs down, VW won’t employ any exotic materials like carbon fiber or even aluminum, although it promises the Atlas's structure will be stout enough to endow it with one of the highest tow ratings in its class. For those who want to tug a boat or a camper around, VW plans to offer a trailer sway assist system for the crossover’s stability control.