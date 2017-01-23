Hyundai Sonata vs. Kia Optima: Compare Cars

2017 Kia Optima Enlarge Photo

In today’s fiercely competitive market for mid-size sedans, shoppers are just as likely to consider the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima as longer-established nameplates like Accord, Camry, or Malibu.

That’s no surprise; these two models both earned their place in the top tier fair and square, with spacious, game-changing designs that performed well, earned great fuel efficiency, and offered very impressive feature sets and value for the money.

But which one should you choose, the Optima or the Sonata?

In our ratings system, we give the Hyundai Sonata a 7.3, while the Kia Optima earns an 7.3 on our revised ratings scale, thanks to its better styling and a better NHTSA crash-test score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Key differences come down to styling

The Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima are rivals in the marketplace, but they were conceived on the same platform, and they share powertrains, materials, and many other underpinnings.

It's easy to shorthand it and say, they're the same car, but that's hardly the case when it comes to styling and trim choices, where each has its distinct identity and appeal.

Both the Sonata and Optima have been redesigned since the 2015 model year. That's when the Sonata got a more even-tempered look to replace its formerly flamboyant shape. Meanwhile the Optima was revamped for 2016, keeping close to the form of the outgoing model, with some fine-tuning and finesse applied.

Inside, the Optima inherits some Euro-influenced, upright-and-trapezoidal touches, as does the Sonata. Both models have become better detailed, with the corners pushed outward and more of a sense of front-seat spaciousness.

Both models are powered by a 185-horsepower, 2.4-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder engine at the base level, or a 245-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that’s the step up in performance. In both cases, there’s no longer a manual gearbox on offer, but the 6-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and more promptly than before.

Between these two models, those with the base engine are plenty perky for most tastes, although the engine will be winding up in its rev range during long grades or in moderate acceleration with a full load. The 2.0T models have a different character entirely; they make a lot of torque at relatively low rpm, and their quiet, smooth drivability makes them closely resemble the characteristics of V-6 rivals.

Where it starts to become a little more distinct between these two models is how the mid-range powertrain's presented. Both of them offer an available 177-hp, 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In the Sonata, it’s in the Sonata Eco, while in the Optima it’s a mid-range powertrain option, pitched as a step up in both fuel economy and performance. In the Sonata the combination feels tuned to be more conservative and efficiency-minded, but that seems to better suit this powertrain as it is.

In most other aspects of the driving experience, these two models are closely aligned. We do think Kia maintains a slight edge in steering and handling, and this time, not at the expense of road noise. The Optima lineup as a whole is more compliant now, but we think that the SX 2.0T model has one of the best ride-versus-handling balances in its class.